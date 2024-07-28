Andhra Pradesh: Eight tribal villages in dark for nine days

Visakhapatnam: Eight tribal villages – Bonuru, Nandivalasa, Vantlamamidi, Chidimettu and Thandavalasa in Pinakota panchayat and Jagadalamamidi, Puthika Puttu and Seemarai villages in Kivarla panchayat of Ananthagiri mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district have been without power from July 20 when the rains had started.





Villagers complain that despite facing hardships, no linemen have arrived to restore the connection.

One of the villagers Bonur S. Sanyasi Rao told Deccan Chronicle that he approached assistant engineer (AE) A. Ramalingam about the issue, but the latter has not responded.



Following this, Sanyasi Rao and representatives of other seven villages, M.B. Mahesh, B. Sukranna, P. Buchchanna, G. Balaraju, B. Kumar, Gangulu and K.B. Sathya Rao, are planning to register a formal complaint with higher authorities.



When DC contacted AE Ramalingam, he maintained that there had been trouble with power due to rains. But now, everything is back to normal.