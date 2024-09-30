Andhra Pradesh: East Godavari gears up for Kharif paddy procurement

Kakinada: The East Godavari district administration is gearing up to begin purchasing paddy from farmers during the Kharif season starting the first week of October, with harvesting expected to ramp up around October 10. Early harvests of premium paddy varieties are already underway in areas like Nidadavole, Peravali, Devarapalli, Gopalapuram, and Kovvuru. Many farmers are opting to sell directly to rice millers, as they can secure higher prices than the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Reports indicate that the moisture content of the harvested paddy is around 25%, but rice millers are still purchasing it.

Harvesting of standard paddy varieties is set to begin in the second week of October. The district administration is also working to open 220 paddy purchasing centers by October 4. While the state government has not specified the quantity of paddy it will procure, estimates suggest that the civil supplies department may buy around 2.30 lakh metric tonnes.

East Godavari District Agriculture Officer M. Madhava Rao noted that paddy is being cultivated across 70,000 hectares, with an expected yield of 4.42 lakh metric tonnes this Khariff season. The most common varieties being cultivated include MTU 7029 (Swarna-30%), PL 1100 (B.Masuri-20%), MTU 1318 (an alternative to Swarna-18%), BPT (5%), and Sampada Srushti (13%), with satisfactory yields reported.

District civil supplies officer M. Naganjaneyulu confirmed that all preparations for paddy procurement are in place. The department has 57.72 lakh gunny bags ready, which will be distributed to farmers through rice mills at no cost as harvesting begins. A total of 137 rice mills have been identified for custom milling, allowing farmers to select the mill of their choice.

Officials noted that under the previous government, farmers faced difficulties in identifying suitable rice mills for selling their paddy. However, the current government has revised procurement norms to provide greater flexibility for farmers and rice millers. They anticipate that rice millers will purchase paddy above the MSP due to the government's efforts to limit ration rice purchases for the poor, thus creating a greater demand for farmers' produce.

