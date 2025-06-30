Andhra Pradesh: Drunk Man Kills Parents-in-Laws, Wife Critical

Nellore: Suspecting wife's loyalty, a drunk man allegedly murdered his parents-in-law and critically injured his wife at SC Colony in Duttalur, Nellore, on Sunday.

"The accused Eluri Vengayya was drunk when he had a heated argument with his wife Ankamma. He claimed she went fishing with another man," police said.

In a fit of anger, Vengayya attacked Ankamma with a knife. When Ankamma’s parents Chalamcherla Kallayya (65) and Jayamma (60) tried to protect their daughter, Vengayya turned on them, stabbing them repeatedly. Both died on the spot. He immediately fled the scene.

Locals rushed Ankamma to Udayagiri Government Hospital where she remains critical. Alerted by residents, the police quickly arrived at the scene and launched an investigation. A clues team was deployed to collect forensic evidence from the house.

The double murder sent shockwaves through the neighborhood. Locals described Vengayya as a man with a history of domestic violence and alcoholism.

A manhunt is underway involving multiple police teams.