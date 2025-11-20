Andhra Pradesh DGP Reiterates Major Exchanges of Fire Led to 13 Maoists’ Death

Visakhapatnam: AP’s Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta visited on Thursday Rampachodavaram area in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, the scene of Operation Sambhav over two days, leading to the killing of 13 Maoists in separate encounters in the region.

Following his visit, the DGP reiterated that Operation Sambhav involved major exchanges of fire in the Maredumilli area of Rampachodavaram sub-division at two separate places on November 18 and November 19, leading to “neutralisation of Maoist cadres.”

Providing details, Harish Kumar Gupta said that in the first encounter, Madvi Hidma, and in the second Tech Shankar, along with their associates had been killed. In total, AP police neutralised 13 Maoists. In the same Operation Sambhav, they arrested around 50 other Maoists and their sympathisers. A large number of weapons and explosive materials have also been seized.

According to the DGP, the first exchange of fire occurred on November 18, 2025, near Kondavada village in Maredumilli mandal, where six Maoists, including four males and two females, had been killed.

A second exchange of fire took place on November 19, 2025, around 5 am in the forest area near G.M. Valasa village in Maredumilli mandal. Seven Maoists, including four males and three females, died in this encounter.

Harish Kumar Gupta emphasised that the Government of India has set a target to completely eliminate Maoism by March 2026 and declare AP free of extremist activity.

In this regard, he called on the remaining Maoist cadre and militia members operating underground to surrender to police. He assured that those surrendering will receive all rehabilitation benefits to help them live in the mainstream of society.

As per information provided by the DGP, from the first encounter site, police recovered two AK-47 rifles, one pistol, one revolver, and one single-bore weapon, along with 28 AK-47 rounds, five pistol rounds, and empty shells. Additionally, 375 electrical detonators, 150 non-electrical detonators, 25 meters of fuse wire, one electrical wire bundle, seven kit bags, and one laptop had been seized.

The second encounter site yielded two AK-47 rifles, five AK-47 magazines, five SBBL guns, and one .303 rifle, along with 72 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, 34 rounds of SBBL ammunition and 24 rounds of .303 ammunition. In addition, police recovered three kilogrammes of cordex wire, 18 detonators, and kit bags.

The DGP further said that key Maoist operative Thippiri Tirupati, alias Devji, remains outside police custody. He noted that all police units delivered high-efficiency execution during Operation Sambhav and reiterated that authorities had already urged Devji to surrender. He added that the force is operating in alignment with central directives, with a strategic mandate to eliminate Maoist activity nationwide by next March.