Andhra Pradesh Deputy Speaker Wants Transparency in Comprehensive Land Survey

Visakhapatnam: State Legislative Assembly Grievances Committee chairman and Deputy Speaker K. Raghurama Krishna Raju has directed officials of Survey, Land Records and Revenue department to prepare a comprehensive action plan to permanently resolve the recurring land-related problems.

On a tour of Visakhapatnam district on Friday, he held a special meeting at the collectorate with committee members Palla Srinivasa Rao, Konathala Ramakrishna, and Vishnu Kumar Raju, along with senior officials.

At the meeting, Survey and Land Records director R. Kurmanath explained that surveys have been completed in 6,688 villages, wherein 7 lakh objections have been received. Of these, 2 lakh objections have been resolved, while another 2 lakh are expected to be cleared by December 31. He maintained that 4,400 complaints remain pending in courts.

Kurmanath said the third phase of surveys has begun in 2,093 villages, with the remaining 2,790 to follow.

The Grievances Committee review covered a wide range of issues, including the ongoing comprehensive land survey, use of technology, record maintenance, boundary identification, receipt of objections, classification of government and private lands, and amendments to the Survey and Revenue Acts.

Raghurama Krishna Raju wanted Dandora announcements in advance at villages to ensure smooth proceedings. He insisted that surveys be conducted in the presence of farmers, with mobile magistrate teams available to receive objections. Disputes, he said, must be resolved in the presence of both parties. However, the Deputy Speaker said authorities will be empowered to act suo motu if one side repeatedly fails to appear. He directed officials to clear farmers’ doubts about discrepancies.

Raghurama Krishna Raju proposed to extend the tahsildar-level time limit for resolving objections from 1 year to 2 years, asking officials to place this recommendation before the government. He observed that despite government orders making district collectors responsible for resolving private land disputes, no executive order has yet been issued. The Deputy Speaker promised to take up the matter with higher authorities.

The Grievances Committee members raised constituency-specific concerns. Konathala Ramakrishna suggested reintroducing the Jamabandi system for annual monitoring and strict action against encroachers. Vishnu Kumar Raju highlighted issues in Gambhiram related to subsidised lands wrongly included in the 22-A list. Palla Srinivasa Rao flagged problems faced by R. Card holders in the steel plant area, fishermen awaiting jetty construction, and beneficiaries yet to receive sanctioned support. He sought solutions for issues related to APIIC layouts, Apparel Park, SC Corporation loans, and TDR bonds.

Others who attended the meeting included Legislative Assembly deputy secretary Raj Kumar, district collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad, joint collector K. Mayur Ashok, and RDOs Sudhasagar and Sangeet Madhur.