Andhra Pradesh: Deomali Offers Breathtaking Views of Nature

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Deomali, a tourist spot in the Eastern Ghats, is the highest peak in Odisha, standing at around 5,486 ft above sea level. It is 156 km away from Vizag and offers breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape, which makes it a popular spot for nature lovers, hikers and adventure seekers. The area is known for its beautiful green valleys, dense forests and distant hills, providing a peaceful escape from city life.

This is a great place for trekking, offering moderate-difficulty treks with rewarding panoramic views of the surrounding hills and valleys. You can enjoy trekking in the highest peak of Odisha and admire the Deomali range of hills and tribal villages nestled at the foothills. This hill range is also rich in mineral resources such as bauxite, limestone and gemstones. The natural beauty, dense forest and numerous waterfalls along the way make it a compelling destination for tourists. At Deomali, camping is allowed, so the tourists can set up tents and spend a night under the stars. The peak also offers fantastic opportunities for photography, especially for landscape and nature enthusiasts.

The best time to visit Deomali is from October to March when the weather is cool and pleasant. The monsoon season from June to September brings heavy rainfall, enhancing the lush greenery but road travel becomes challenging. Deomali Hilltop is open every day from 7 am to 6 pm and the recommended time to visit this location is from October to June during the winter season.

Visitors can reach Deomali by road from Vizag, by taxi or by own car. The nearest railway station is Koraput, which is about 60 km from Deomali Hill Station. It is well-connected to major cities like Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam and Kolkata. For air travel, the nearest airport is Visakhapatnam Airport, which is approximately 180 km away. From there, one can hire a taxi or take a local bus to Koraput and then proceed to Deomali.

Deomali Nature Camp offers comfortable non-AC cottage double suites for two adults for `5,000. One who visits Deomali should not miss Duduma Waterfall, located about 92 km from Deomali, one of Odisha's tallest waterfalls. Since the area is somewhat remote, bringing essential items like food, water and first aid supplies is important. While the trek is not too challenging, it's necessary to be cautious, especially during the monsoon season when trails may be slippery.