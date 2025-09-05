Andhra Pradesh: Delay in PG Admissions Leaves Students Anxious

Vijayawada: With the government not announcing the schedule of admissions into post-graduation courses in all 24 universities of Andhra Pradesh, the future of students is in doldrums. Thousands of students are eagerly awaiting the government’s announcement to start the admission process, but to no avail.

The PG admissions are usually commenced in June, but this academic year, the PG admission process has not yet begun. The students, who completed their graduation courses in various streams, are a worried lot with no indication from the state government as to when a schedule will be issued to commence admissions for PG courses. Earlier, there was a university-wise standard entrance test for PG admissions, and students tried their luck for admissions in the respective universities. However, a standard entrance test for all universities in AP was brought in during the previous YSRC regime.

Following the change of guard to the TD-led NDA government, led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the schedule for PG admissions in universities has yet to be announced. With this, several students, who can’t afford to pursue PG courses in private universities and other top-notch higher educational institutions located both in AP and other states, are waiting for the schedule. Some other students are opting for the distance mode of education in Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, Indira Gandhi National Open University, and others. These students express concern over the delay in PG admissions, stating that it will impact their employment prospects. All universities contract assistant professors association president Malli Bhaskar said, “We are appealing to the state government to commence PG admissions in all universities as early as possible. Students are concerned about both their academic future and their professional career.”

Meanwhile, students and faculty members of the universities are seeking the intervention of the AP State Council of Higher Education to start the admission process to save the current academic year. Without a fresh batch of students, universities lack the potential strength of students, leading to the closure of departments and depriving even those already employed of their jobs.