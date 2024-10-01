Andhra Pradesh Declares 10-Day Dasara Holidays

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a ten-day holiday for all schools across the state for the Dasara festival. The break will begin on October 3 and extend until October 13, allowing students to participate in the celebrations. V. Vijaya Rama Raju, the director of school education, confirmed that schools will close on Thursday, October 3, and reopen on Monday, October 14.

The Dussehra festivities, including the Devi Sharannavaratri celebrations, will commence on October 3 and culminate with Vijayadasami on October 12, offering devotees an enriching spiritual experience through various forms of goddess worship.