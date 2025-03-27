DCA officials seize 45 varieties of spurious drugs

Vijayawada: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials on Thursday raided a shop allegedly involved in pushing nutritional supplements as food products to several gyms in the city and seized nearly 45 varieties of spurious drugs along with labels.

The Machavaram police arrested Sameer Ali Khan under section 18 (c) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Based on a tip-off, the DCA team raided the premises of M/s The Caffeine Shop on the ground floor of Raj Residency of Siddartha Nagar late Wednesday night. They found stocking 45 varieties of drugs along with certain labels without having valid drugs licenses.

A majority of drugs did not have any details pertaining to their dates of manufacture, MRP, manufacturers, licence numbers and other details on their labels indicating they were spurious.

The drugs seized included anabolic steroids and anabolic drugs like testosterone blend injections, stanozolol injections, adenosine injections, anastrozole injections, metanolone enanthate injections, trebolone acetate injections and others.

The officials lifted samples from some of these drugs and sent them for analysis to the Central Drugs Lab in Kolkata.

Health experts said such drugs were prone to misuse at the gyms as they were being purchased without having proper prescription issued by the doctor and cautioned that their usage could cause serious health hazards to their users.

Meanwhile, the accused was produced before the first additional judicial magistrate which sent him to 14 days judicial custody.