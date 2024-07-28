Top
Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu to distribute pensions at Gundumala

28 July 2024 6:02 PM GMT
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: X)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would visit Madakasira in Satya Sai district on August 1 to distribute pensions to the aged and physically challenged.

Naidu would distribute the pensions at Gundumala village in Madakasira mandal.

The interior village is located in the north-west region of the state close to the Karnataka borders. Naidu would address a public meeting there.

Minister Sabitha said at Gundumala village that the CM was committed to streamline all systems in the state as these had “collapsed” during the last five years.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
