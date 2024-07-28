Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu to distribute pensions at Gundumala

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would visit Madakasira in Satya Sai district on August 1 to distribute pensions to the aged and physically challenged.
Naidu would distribute the pensions at Gundumala village in Madakasira mandal.
The interior village is located in the north-west region of the state close to the Karnataka borders. Naidu would address a public meeting there.
Minister Sabitha said at Gundumala village that the CM was committed to streamline all systems in the state as these had “collapsed” during the last five years.