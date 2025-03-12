Andhra Pradesh CM tells families to rear more children

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated his call to families to produce more children.

Addressing a workshop on population dynamics and development on Tuesday, Naidu stressed the importance of an increase in population for economic growth, sustainable development and social stability. The event was organised by SRM University in collaboration with the state planning department at the SRM campus.

The leadership team of SRM University-AP, headed by chancellor TR Paarivendhar, pro-chancellor P Sathyanarayanan, vice chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, executive director – research, SRM Group of Institutions, Prof D Narayana Rao and registrar R Premkumar explained the university’s infrastructure planning and development plan, and the execution period for the same in the coming years.

They showcased the exemplary growth of the university, emphasizing the establishment of various new-age infrastructure and facilities catering to foster a future-ready academic community.

Reflecting on past policies, the chief minister noted that in 1995, he supported the two-child norm to address poverty and economic constraints. However, demographic changes now required a different strategy. With ageing populations becoming a challenge worldwide, a more balanced approach is advised, where larger families contribute to economic growth and workforce sustainability.

Naidu referenced global trends in countries like China, Japan and Germany, where population decline began impacting economies. India, particularly states like Andhra Pradesh, must act wisely to utilise its human capital effectively.

The CM outlined an ambitious economic roadmap, aiming to make Andhra Pradesh a $2.4 trillion economy by 2047. He advocated a consistent 15 per cent growth rate to achieve this goal. He also highlighted the importance of infrastructure development, stating that `40,000 crore would be invested in roads and buildings, with central institutions expected to bring in `1 lakh crore in investments over the next few years.

He explained about the Swarnandhra Vision 2047, which aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative, ensuring that Andhra Pradesh plays a leading role in India’s long-term growth.

Naidu reaffirmed his commitment to integrating cutting-edge technologies into governance, education, and industry. He emphasized the potential of AI, quantum computing, deep technology, IoT, and green energy, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a hub for technological advancements.

The chief minister urged institutions like SRM University to take a proactive role in this transformation by investing in research, skill development, and entrepreneurship. He also mentioned the state’s plan to transition Amaravati into a 100 per cent solar-powered city, reinforcing his focus on sustainability and green energy.

Naidu listed several initiatives to empower women and youth. He said women must have more opportunities for remote work while balancing family responsibilities, emphasizing that women could potentially earn more than their husbands. He also supported the call for 33 per cent reservation for women in education, ensuring them greater access to academic and professional opportunities.

The CM encouraged students and young entrepreneurs to join hands with the government in implementing the Ten Principles (Padi Sutralu), aimed at shaping a prosperous and inclusive society. He assured them of his full support in building a startup ecosystem that would generate employment and wealth.

Naidu announced that SRM University would receive 200 acres of land if it promised to accommodate 50,000 students, with plans to establish a medical college, skill development centres, and research hubs in quantum computing and deep technology. He urged SRM to adopt 10,000 families and support them in education, employment and entrepreneurship, ensuring that wealth reaches every level of society.

He stressed the importance of P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership), a mission to encourage the rich to support the poor and uplift society as a whole. This initiative will be officially launched on Ugadi.

The chief minister assured students that he would create the best possible environment for their growth, bringing top universities and institutions to Andhra Pradesh. He reiterated his vision of “One Family, One Entrepreneur”, ensuring every household contributes to the state’s economic progress.



