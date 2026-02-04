Andhra Pradesh: CM, Pawan Review Political, Organisational Issues

Vijaywada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan held a closed-door meeting on Wednesday and reviewed political and organisational issues.

The high-level interaction focused on the evolving political situation in the state and strategies to counter the opposition YSRC’s “attempts to destabilise” the ruling alliance.

In the meeting that lasted nearly three hours, both leaders expressed concern over the Opposition’s alleged efforts to fuel caste-based politics and make way through the alliance traps. Such strategies must be identified early and dealt with firmly to prevent any political damage, they felt.

Sources said the CM and the Deputy CM held in-depth deliberations on a clear and coordinated political roadmap to effectively neutralise such moves.

The leaders also reviewed “attempts by the opposition to create rifts at the grassroots level between workers of the Telugu Desam and the Jana Sena. Several decisions were taken to maintain unity among the cadre and thwart “efforts aimed at creating internal discord” within the alliance.

In addition to political strategy, the meeting also featured preliminary discussions on the four Rajya Sabha seats that are set to fall vacant shortly. The issue of filling the long-pending nominated posts in various bodies was also discussed.

The high-level meeting aimed at reinforcing the coordination at the top level of the 3-party alliance. The two leaders believe such discussions would strengthen the alliance government and enhance its preparedness to counter opposition tactics in the coming months, both politically and organisationally.