Andhra Pradesh: CM Naidu Promises Kurnool-Bellary NH

Kurnool: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced several key initiatives including the construction of a National Highway from Kurnool to Bellary and the establishment of a High Court bench in Kurnool.

Addressing a Praja Vedika event on Tuesday, he also unveiled plans for a revised liquor policy aimed at reducing alcohol consumption. He committed Rs 100 crore towards the initiative.

Naidu visited the houses of Boya Gangamma and Chintaginjala Venkatesh and distributed pensions in Putchkayalamada village of Pathikonda mandal on Tuesday.

At the Praja Vedika, he said there was no need for high security for his visits. Actions like tree cutting, or bringing people from other areas had occurred earlier during the visits of his predecessor (Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy), he noted.

He said the welfare pension, which was started by NTR as CM during 1985-86 at Rs 30, has been increased to Rs 4,000. "We distributed Rs 12,508 crore so far," he said, and noted that his party and its allies secured 93 per cent of the seats this time.

He said the state treasury was empty when he took power in June this year, with the state groaning under debts of Rs 10 lakh crore.

Naidu opined that securing the Handri Neeva water for the district was the only solution for the water crisis, and promised to complete the Guru Raghavendra and Gundrevula projects in the coming years.

He also told the audience that shortly after taking office, he signed files for the Mega DSC notification to fill 16,347 posts. The exams would be conducted in December, which would be followed by appointments for the selected candidates.

He promised employment opportunities, including government, private and technology-based interventions, even in villages where individuals can work from home and earn their livelihood. "We have opened 175 Anna Canteens to feed the poor."

Naidu said the government is providing 10 per cent reservations for certain backward castes while allocating liquor shops. "We are now considering how to continue the services of volunteers," Naidu said.

Explaining the recent floods in Vijayawada, he said the government spent Rs 602 crore and received around Rs 440 crore in donations so far.

The Chief Minister announced various development works, such as housing, pensions, tap connections etc., for the village, totally worth Rs 2.83 crore.

He directed district collector Ranjit Basha to monitor the implementation of these plans.

"We will complete internal roads from the village to Maddikera, Hosuru and Pathikonda. This, however, requires some more time," he said.

Naidu encouraged villagers to install 200 solar power generation units under the Centre's Surya Ghar scheme to enable them lower the power charges. He sought suggestions from the villagers on introducing a household insurance policy or other measures for the welfare of the people.

MP Bastipati Nagaraju Panchalingala, minister T.G. Bharat, MLA K.E. Shyam Kumar, party leaders Sambasiva Reddy, K.E. Prabhakar, former minister Krishna Murthy, DIG Koya Praveen, SP Bindu Madhav and others participated in the event.