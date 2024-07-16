Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu leaves for New Delhi

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday embarked on his second visit to New Delhi after the TDP-led government came to power after the recently held assembly elections.



Following a Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat today, the chief minister left for New Delhi. Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, Information & Public Relations Minister K Parthasarathy said that he doesn't exactly know the agenda of the CM's visit to New Delhi but noted that he is going for the betterment of the southern state.

"I am not sure of the exact agenda, but the CM is going for the betterment of the state and also to bring financial help for Andhra Pradesh," said Parthasarathy. However, there is no clarity as to how many days Naidu would stay in New Delhi.

Naidu's first visit to New Delhi was in the first week of July after he took oath as the chief minister for the fourth time.