Andhra Pradesh: CM Naidu hopes to rebuild ruins left by Jagan govt

Tirupati:Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has accused the previous government of leaving Andhra Pradesh in a state of ruin. He reiterated that during the past five years, Jagan Mohan Reddy regime had burdened the state with a ₹10 lakh crore debt.

Chandrababu Naidu said, "The previous government looted AP like wild boars, leaving behind only destruction. Though I have become Chief Minister for the fourth time, I am having to struggle to understand the mess they have left."

The CM made these remarks while distributing pensions in G.D. Nellore constituency on Saturday. He personally handed over pensions to a toddy tapper Vasu of BC Colony and Vasanthamma from SC Colony.

"The people realised the adversity they faced and voted for the coalition government for change," Chandrababu remarked.



"Our goal is to support the poor and bring happiness into their lives. After our government has started working, people are feeling hopeful again. We are moving forward step by step, ensuring inclusive growth. Every promise we made during the elections is being fulfilled. Both leaders and officials are playing their part in development," the Chief Minister underlined.



Reaffirming the NDA government's focus on welfare, he pointed out that the marginalised and weaker sections have got top priority in the state's budget. He maintained that in just nine months, the TD-led government has secured investments worth ₹6.5 lakh crore, which will create five lakh jobs. He expressed confidence that with the central government's support, Andhra Pradesh will be back on the path of progress.



Chandrababu Naidu declared that the P4 initiative, to be launched on Ugadi (March 30), is aimed at fighting poverty by encouraging the top 10 per cent of the society to support the bottom 20 per cent. He highlighted his focus on women's empowerment by strengthening DWCRA groups. He assured that drinking water and irrigation needs of Chittoor district will be addressed. Mango-based industries will be set up in the region to boost employment.



The CM pointed out that Andhra Pradesh is the only state in India spending ₹33,000 crore annually on providing pensions to 64 lakh people. "The previous government was hesitant in distributing pensions. I increased the pension from ₹200 to ₹2,000, and then to ₹3,000. Now, as promised, we have raised it to ₹4,000. Dialysis patients receive ₹10,000, and those bedridden get ₹15,000," he stated.



"Yet, in just nine months, we have achieved a 12.92 per cent growth rate, which is a record," Chandrababu emphasised. He further announced that teacher vacancies will be filled by June.