Andhra Pradesh: CM Naidu Engages With Families in Putchakayala Mada

Kurnool: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu spent quality time with local families during his visit to Putchakayala Mada village, where he distributed widow and elderly pensions. He was warmly welcomed at the home of Boya Gangamma, where he personally engaged with the family, inquiring about their financial situation and challenges. In response, he announced a government housing scheme for them and promised an electric auto to support their income, instructing district collector Ranjit Basha to deliver the auto the following day.

Later, he visited Chintaginjala Venkatesh's home, where he presented the pension and shared a cup of milk offered by the family, reaffirming his commitment to their welfare. Chandrababu also visited the local Kasi Visweswara Swamy temple to offer prayers, receiving a warm reception from villagers as he walked through the streets.