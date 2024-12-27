Andhra Pradesh CM leaves for Delhi to pay homage to Manmohan Singh

Amaravati/Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu left for New Delhi on Friday to pay homage to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died in New Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92. Singh's death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in the emergency ward around 8:30 PM in a critical condition.

"Naidu went to Delhi to pay homage to the moral remains of former PM Manmohan Singh," said an official statement. Following his tributes to the late PM, the CM will return to Amaravati by evening, the statement added. Nadiu is expected to return to Vijayawada Airport by 5.30 pm and then to his residence in Undavalli around 6 pm.