Andhra Pradesh CM lauds global recognition of Araku Coffee, calls for enhanced tribal design integration

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his delight at the growing global recognition of Araku Coffee, a product originating from the lush Araku Valley. His comments followed observations from Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, regarding the coffee's increasing popularity in locations like Paris.

Chief Minister Naidu, in a social media post quoting Mahindra highlighted the inspiring journey of Araku Coffee, emphasising its "Made-in-AP" status and its success in earning international acclaim. He further suggested incorporating design elements that celebrate the tribal roots of the coffee, aiming to showcase its unique journey "from bean to cup."

This exchange underscores the increasing prominence of Araku Coffee on the global stage. The coffee, cultivated by tribal communities in the Araku Valley, has gained recognition for its distinctive flavour and sustainable farming practices.