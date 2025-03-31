Andhra Pradesh CM hails Greeshma for gold medals

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Visakhapatnam-based skater Dontara Greeshma for winning gold medals at the Artistic Roller Skating Championship held in Taiwan.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh was proud of her achievement, as she secured gold in three categories. He expressed confidence that she would continue to bring laurels to the state and the country in the future.