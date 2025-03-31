Andhra Pradesh CM, Guv, Jagan extend Eid-ul-Fitr greetings

Amaravati, March 31: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Governor S Abdul Nazeer and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramadan) greetings on Monday.

The Chief Minister noted that the month-long period of fasting prayers and reading the Quran is over.

“Ramzan greetings to Muslim brothers and sisters Zakat is synonymous with humanity as it has the gracious quality of helping fellow human beings,” said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

With Allah's grace, I wish for the success of government programmes aimed at the welfare of poor people, he said.

Conveying Ramzan wishes, the Governor said the festival is a period of devotion, fasting, charity-giving and self-accountability.

“On the solemn occasion of culmination of the holy month of Ramzan as Eid-ul-Fitr, I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to all the Muslim brethren of Andhra Pradesh,” said Nazeer in a press release from the Raj Bhavan.

According to the Governor, Ramzan is also a month of forgiving, where every Muslim gets closer to God Almighty.

On this holy Eid-ul-Fitr day, let us redeem our pledge to respect the dignity of all beings, the sanctity of life and the solemnity of all faiths, he added.

Former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed Ramadan greetings to all Muslims, emphasizing the profound significance of the festival.

He described Ramadan as a deeply sacred occasion for Muslims, symbolizing harmony, goodwill, universal human equality, compassion, and generosity.

“Allah's blessings would bring abundant prosperity and well-being to the people of the state and humanity worldwide,” said Reddy in a press release, adding that the essence of the holy month embodies a unique blend of discipline, charity, and spiritual reflection.

Meanwhile, Muslims across the state celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with piety and joy.

People gathered in huge numbers at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada to offer Eid namaz on Monday.