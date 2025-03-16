Andhra Pradesh: Class 10 exams start; free RTC bus travel for students

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh have extended their ‘best wishes’ to students preparing for the Class 10 exams starting Monday, March 17.



In a message, the chief minister said, “Best wishes to all young friends appearing for their Class 10 exams! Exams are a key milestone in your academic journey. Stay focused, work hard, and manage your time wisely. Remember to believe in yourself, and success will follow.”

Lokesh encouraged them to approach the tests without fear and strive for excellent results. He urged them to arrive at examination centres on time and manage their time effectively during the exams.

The minister urged students to remain calm and utilize their time wisely in the examination halls. He said provisions for drinking water and other facilities have been made at the examination centres.

Transport minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy said the government has arranged free RTC bus travel facility for Class 10 students to reach the examination centres.

The Class 10 examinations involve a total of 649,884 students across Andhra Pradesh, taking the exams under the English medium and NCERT syllabus. The education department has arranged 3,450 examination centres. The timing for the exams is from 9.30am to 12.45pm.

Strict security measures have been implemented to prevent incidents of mass copying.