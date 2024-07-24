Top
Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
24 July 2024 5:22 PM GMT
Andhra Pradesh: CITU Asks Why Centre Did Not Allot a Penny to VSP
CITU state general secretary CH Narasinga Rao. (DC file photo)

Visakhapatnam: CITU state general secretary CH Narasinga Rao asked why the BJP-led government at the centre did not announce any package for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) in the union budget despite its promises to revive the plant.

He said the staff of VSP had hoped for support in the budget. But the centre has not allocated a single penny to the steel plant.

Narasinga Rao asserted that the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Committee will continue waging its fight until centre halts the privatisation of VSP and merges it with SAIL.

He demanded an allocation of Rs 5,000 crore and captive mines for VSP so that it can operate to its full capacity.

The CITU leader criticised the central government, saying its budget aims to raise Rs 50,000 crore by selling public sector undertakings.

