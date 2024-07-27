Andhra Pradesh CID SP Calls for Collective Action Against Human Trafficking

Vijayawada: AP CID women’s protection cell SP K.G.V. Sarita on Saturday asked everyone in the society to put in collective efforts to stop human trafficking.

She underlined that human trafficking has become the third largest organised crime in the world after drugs and arms trafficking.

The SP chaired a meeting of the women’s protection cell at the CID headquarters. She unveiled a wall poster designed jointly by HELP and VIMUKTHI NGOs, apart from CID AP- AHTU ahead of the World Day against Trafficking in Persons on July 30.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarita pointed out that economic cyber fraudsters are cheating youth by promising jobs abroad, but trafficking them to some southeast Asian countries and forcing them into committing cyber frauds.

She pointed out that to curb human trafficking in AP, state government has established anti human trafficking units (AHTUs) in all districts.

VIMUKTHI president Apoorva, secretary Pushpa, joint secretary Mounika and HELP communication officer Nithin were among those present.