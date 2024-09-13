Andhra Pradesh Chief secretary reviews 100-Day action plan

VIJAYAWADA: Chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad has directed state departments to address non-financial and short-term issues under the 100-day action plan. During a review meeting on Friday, he emphasised that departments including medical and health, gad, law, endowments, planning, excise, water resources, mines and geology, energy, agriculture, cooperation, animal husbandry, fisheries, village and ward secretariats, social welfare, BC and minority welfare, and handloom and textile should focus on resolving these issues within the 100-day period.

Prasad clarified that non-economic issues should be addressed promptly. MT Krishna Babu, special chief secretary of the health department, and Vijayakumar, special secretary of the home department, participated virtually. Other attendees included S. Satyanarayana, secretary of endowments; K. Sunitha, secretary of law; and N. Srinivasulu, additional secretary of GAD, along with officials from planning, excise, and other departments.