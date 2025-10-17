Andhra Pradesh Chambers, APFPIF to Strengthen Food Processing Ecosystem in State

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Industries Federation (APFPIF) held its Annual General Meeting in Vijayawada on Friday, marking a new phase with the induction of fresh leadership. Potluri Bhaskara Rao, founder of APFPIF, continues as honorary chairman, while Velagapudi Sambasiva Rao has taken charge as president. Dr Prasad, Vamsi Vetcha, Dr Challa Sekhar Reddy, and P Ram Mohan were elected as vice-president, general secretary, treasurer, and joint secretary respectively.

The new leadership pledged close cooperation with the AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry to strengthen the food processing ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh. Their agenda focuses on policy advocacy, addressing sectoral challenges, and driving investments. The food processing sector plays a vital role in value addition and employment generation, the leaders said.

At the event, Chiranjeevi Choudhary, principal secretary for food processing, and Sekhar Babu, CEO of the AP Food Processing Society, presented the AP Food Processing Policy 2024–2029. They highlighted emerging investment opportunities and announced the creation of a Stakeholder Consultative Committee to facilitate continuous government–industry dialogue and faster issue resolution.

Choudhary described the sector as a key growth engine for the state and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive investment. Sambasiva Rao expressed gratitude for the government’s support and outlined plans to boost private investment, technology adoption, and market linkages. Bhaskara Rao emphasised that the APFPIF and AP Chambers would serve as a bridge between industry and government to position Andhra Pradesh as a national leader in food processing.