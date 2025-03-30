Andhra Pradesh: Centre Sanctions Rs 25 Cr for Development of Buddhist Heritage and Cultural Centre

Vijayawada: The Centre sanctioned Rs 25 crore to take up development for enriching Buddhist heritage and cultural experience at Nagarjuna Sagar in Andhra Pradesh under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme.

Accordingly, amenities like Buddhist Experience Centre, Buddhist-themed gardens, restaurants, bio-toilets with six compartments, a website development/online ticketing platform, a 3D hologram system and live interactive touch table, CCTV and surveillance systems, skilling and capacity building training and training and sensitisation workshops will be developed.

The state government has to make land available for the project free of cost and also render all possible assistance for completion of the project on time. It should ensure that the good practices and principles are to be followed as mentioned in the detailed action plan.

The state government should formulate a detailed operation and management plan for the project, and it is responsible for appointing a professional O and M agency and should designate the state implementation agency and formulate the destination management organisation in accordance with the scheme guidelines.

The Centre said that the project is to be developed and completed by March 31, 2026, and any expenditure beyond that period is to be borne by the state government.

Narasaraopet MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu and Macherla MLA Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy thanked the Centre for sanctioning the project and also the funds and assured to complete the project in an expeditious manner in compliance with all the norms.