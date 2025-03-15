Andhra Pradesh: Central University Guest Faculty Dies by Suicide

Anantapur: A 28-year-old English guest faculty member, a native of Raipur in Chhattisgarh, at AP Central University in Anantapur, died by suicide at her rented house in BK Samudram mandal headquarters.

Sources said Yojitha Sahu had been working as a guest faculty member for two years and was formerly a student of the same university. The permanent campus is currently located at Janthalur village in BK Samudram mandal, about 15 km from Anantapur district headquarters, and she travelled to the university daily.

On Saturday, her colleagues noticed she had not woken up even after 8 am and alerted the local police. Officers arrived at the scene and broke open the door, finding her dead. She reportedly died by suicide due to personal reasons.

The police registered it as a suspicious death, and the body was shifted to the Government General Hospital in Anantapur for a post-mortem examination.

University authorities said they had informed her parents in Raipur. The police are investigating the case.