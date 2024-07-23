Andhra Pradesh: Central offer to held Orvakal industrial node

Kurnool: While locals welcomed the central government’s promise to provide financial assistance for the Orvakal industrial node on Tuesday, they stress that the government must first ensure allocation of water for Rayalaseema.

Industrial growth cannot happen without a reliable source of water supply, they said in response to the support extended by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the Orvakal node in the Union Budget presented in parliament.

Senior advocate and social activist D. Nagendra pointed out that without a provision for water, the Orvakal node cannot progress. The volume of water being drawn from the River Godavari through the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation project should be matched by the same amount from the Srisailam reservoir to meet Rayalaseema's needs, he said.

He lamented that a lack of water resources has delayed the node's development. “We are hopeful of receiving funds in view of the finance minister's announcement in the state assembly,” he added. City mayor and YSRC leader B.Y. Ramaiah however criticised the BJP, a partner in the TD-led alliance, for the failure of the central government to earmark any funds for the Orvakal node.

Industries minister TG Bharath said that over the next few years, numerous projects and reforms would be implemented by the central government to help in AP’s growth and development. “The Telugu Desam party's influence with the central government has helped in the state obtaining much-needed resources and approvals from Delhi,” he claimed

Telugu Desam general secretary Somisetti Venkateswarlu thanked the central government for its offer to develop Orvakal as an industrial corridor. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision and welcomed the allocation of Rs 15,000 crore for Amaravati's capital development.

Venkateshwarlu also noted the Center's commitment to providing support for construction of the Polavaram project.