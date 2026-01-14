AP Celebrates Bhogi With Traditional Bonfires, Devotion and Fervour

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh celebrated Bhogi, the first day of the Sankranti festival, with religious devotion and traditional enthusiasm on Wednesday, as bonfires were lit across temples, villages and towns, marking the beginning of the harvest festivities.
The premises of the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple glowed with spiritual grandeur as the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) organised traditional Bhogi bonfires in and around the Srivari Temple complex, following age-old customs.
As Sankranti celebrations commenced, devotees from across the country thronged the hill shrine, with many expressing joy and spiritual fulfilment after having darshan of Lord Venkateswara," an official from TTD said on Wednesday.
People across Prakasam district and other districts celebrated Bhogi in the early hours of the day by lighting traditional bonfires, symbolically discarding old and unwanted items to welcome a fresh beginning.
Bhogi bonfires were witnessed in villages across the districts. Residents gathered street by street to light the fires and celebrate the festival in a festive atmosphere.
Several residents said they returned to their native places from distant locations to celebrate Sankranti with their families, adding that lighting Bhogi bonfires in front of their houses has been a long-standing tradition passed down through generations.
Meanwhile, Sankranti festivities also highlighted concerns over the gradual fading of the Haridasu tradition, once an integral part of the festival reflecting India's cultural and spiritual heritage.
In Gangadevippalle village in Prakasam district, around 10 Haridasu families continue to preserve the tradition, travelling to towns and cities during Sankranti in search of livelihood. Haridasu Mastan said they go door to door in traditional attire, singing devotional hymns to remind people of the arrival and significance of Sankranti.He said he has been practising the Haridasu tradition for the past 18 years. "Earlier, there was immense respect and popularity for Haridasus, but today the response is not as encouraging as before," Mastan, urging people, especially the younger generation, to understand the cultural and spiritual importance of the tradition.
Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer also conveyed his heartiest greetings to the people on the occasion of Bhogi. In a message, the Governor said Bhogi marks the beginning of the harvest festival and symbolises renewal, gratitude and prosperity, reflecting the rich agrarian traditions and cultural heritage of the region, and wished the people a happy and prosperous Bhogi festival.
Extending Bhogi greetings, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a post on X said, "Heartfelt greetings to the Telugu people celebrating the Bhogi festival in Telugu households adorned with Sankranti rangolis. I sincerely wish that the brightly glowing Bhogi bonfires bring new light to you and your family, " he wrote in his message in Telugu.
YSRCP chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended greetings to the people on the occasions of Bhogi, Sankranti and Kanuma."Best wishes to all the people of the state on the occasions of Bhogi, Sankranti, and Kanuma," said Reddy in a post on X on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Makar Sankranti, and said the harvest festival reflects the richness of the country's cultural landscape and reminds citizens of the spirit of togetherness that binds everyone.Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the Sun in the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makar), celebrated as a mid-winter harvest festival. "This sacred occasion of Sankranti is celebrated in various parts of the country according to local customs and traditions. I pray to Lord Surya for everyone's happiness, prosperity, and excellent health," Modi said. "Heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasion of Uttarayan! May this sacred festival of Makar Sankranti fill your life with happiness, and may everyone be blessed with good health and well-being," he said in a separate post on X. "May this joyful celebration also strengthen bonds of togetherness and usher in prosperity and positivity for all," the prime minister said.
Conveying greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, Modi also said that Sankranti also holds a special place in the lives of the farmers and their families and it is about expressing gratitude to those who nourish people, thus strengthening the society.
"On the auspicious occasion of Sankranti, I convey my warmest greetings to you and your family," he said in the letters to the people of the three states. The prime minister said Sankranti marks a period of hope and positivity, when the movement of the sun signals new beginnings. Celebrated in different forms yet with the same enthusiasm across the country, Modi said Sankranti reflects the richness of the country's cultural landscape and "reminds us of the spirit of togetherness that binds us all. Sankranti encourages us to look ahead with confidence and optimism. May this year be filled with prosperity, positivity and good health. May there be happiness in your home, success in all your endeavours and harmony in society," he said.