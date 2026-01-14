AP Celebrates Bhogi With Traditional Bonfires, Devotion and Fervour

YSRCP chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended greetings to the people on the occasions of Bhogi, Sankranti and Kanuma."Best wishes to all the people of the state on the occasions of Bhogi, Sankranti, and Kanuma," said Reddy in a post on X on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Makar Sankranti, and said the harvest festival reflects the richness of the country's cultural landscape and reminds citizens of the spirit of togetherness that binds everyone.Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the Sun in the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makar), celebrated as a mid-winter harvest festival. "This sacred occasion of Sankranti is celebrated in various parts of the country according to local customs and traditions. I pray to Lord Surya for everyone's happiness, prosperity, and excellent health," Modi said. "Heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasion of Uttarayan! May this sacred festival of Makar Sankranti fill your life with happiness, and may everyone be blessed with good health and well-being," he said in a separate post on X. "May this joyful celebration also strengthen bonds of togetherness and usher in prosperity and positivity for all," the prime minister said.

Conveying greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, Modi also said that Sankranti also holds a special place in the lives of the farmers and their families and it is about expressing gratitude to those who nourish people, thus strengthening the society.

"On the auspicious occasion of Sankranti, I convey my warmest greetings to you and your family," he said in the letters to the people of the three states. The prime minister said Sankranti marks a period of hope and positivity, when the movement of the sun signals new beginnings. Celebrated in different forms yet with the same enthusiasm across the country, Modi said Sankranti reflects the richness of the country's cultural landscape and "reminds us of the spirit of togetherness that binds us all. Sankranti encourages us to look ahead with confidence and optimism. May this year be filled with prosperity, positivity and good health. May there be happiness in your home, success in all your endeavours and harmony in society," he said.