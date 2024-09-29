Andhra Pradesh: Case Filed Against Ex-Deputy CM Alla Nani, Others

Kakinada: Eluru III Town Police have registered a case against former deputy chief minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) and seven others following a complaint lodged by a YSRC woman worker.

According to the police, the complainant, A. Nagamani, along with Dirisala Vara Prasad and others, was campaigning during the elections in Shanthi Nagar. While canvassing in an apartment, they boarded a lift on the fourth floor. Due to a technical issue, the lift suddenly malfunctioned, causing it to fall. The leaders inside the lift, including Nagamani, were injured as they fell on top of one another. Nagamani sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital.

The incident was kept under wraps, as ward volunteers involved wanted to avoid complications during the elections. In her complaint, Nagamani stated that Alla Nani had promised to cover her medical expenses, help her claim accidental insurance, and provide financial support to her family. However, he did not fulfil these promises, and she did not receive any compensation. She later approached the court, which ordered the Three Town Police to register a case against the respondents in her complaint.