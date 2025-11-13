Andhra Pradesh, Carbonatik Ink Rs 31,500 Cr Pact Across Aviation, Maritime and Waterways

Visakhapatnam: Carbonatik LLC, a US-based global conglomerate with interests in aviation, energy, infrastructure, maritime, mining and technology, on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Andhra Pradesh Government for an investment ofRs 31,500 crore during the CII Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam.

The MoU outlines major investments across three strategic sectors in the state. In the inland waterways and urban water metro segment, Carbonatik will develop integrated waterways for cargo, Ro-Ro and Ro-Pax services across key rivers and canals, along with an Urban Water Metro system in Amaravati and Vijayawada, supporting Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s vision for greener, low-cost urban transport.

In the aviation sector, the company will establish India’s largest Aviation MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) facility and support the manufacturing of lightweight aircraft, electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft and advanced drones at Kurnool Airport. It will also set up advanced aviation simulators in Amaravati.

In the maritime infrastructure sector, Carbonatik will invest in developing a greenfield port equipped with 5G technology, alongside a yacht marina, yacht yard and a bonded warehouse on the East Coast of Andhra Pradesh.

Together, these investments are projected to create more than 13,200 direct and 17,500 indirect jobs, significantly strengthening Andhra Pradesh’s position as a key logistics, maritime and aviation hub.