AP Cabinet to Meet on November 6

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting of the Council of Ministers is scheduled for November 6 at 11:00 am in the AP Secretariat at Velagapudi, Amaravati. Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad has issued an urgent note regarding the meeting.

All departments of the Secretariat have been informed that the next Council of Ministers meeting will take place on Wednesday. Special chief secretaries, principal secretaries, and secretaries to the government from all departments are required to submit proposals in the prescribed format.