 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

AP Cabinet to Meet on November 6

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
27 Oct 2024 6:03 PM GMT
AP Cabinet to Meet on November 6
x
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu. (Image: Twitter)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting of the Council of Ministers is scheduled for November 6 at 11:00 am in the AP Secretariat at Velagapudi, Amaravati. Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad has issued an urgent note regarding the meeting.

All departments of the Secretariat have been informed that the next Council of Ministers meeting will take place on Wednesday. Special chief secretaries, principal secretaries, and secretaries to the government from all departments are required to submit proposals in the prescribed format.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Andhra Pradesh AP News AP Special News Amaravati 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick