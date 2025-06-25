AP Cabinet Approves Fresh Land Pooling for Infrastructure in Amaravati

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh cabinet decided on Tuesday to conduct a fresh round of land pooling for infrastructure development in the capital Amaravati.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, decided to have uniform rules for land pooling by keeping in mind the future needs.

Information minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, who listed the cabinet decisions to the media said the weekly meeting approved a proposal for framing the Capital Region Land Pooling Scheme (Formulation & Implementation) Rules, 2025. The aim is creation of world-class institutions, educational institutions, health centres and infrastructure for the state capital.

As per the orders of the NGT and the Supreme Court, rules have been formulated to protect water bodies. Land pooling would be done without any controversy; and a better package would be offered to the farmers.

The cabinet approved the proposal made by the municipal administration & urban development department to authorize APCRDA commissioner to accept L1 bids for three works of Amaravati capital -- namely (a) Integrated State Secretariat & HOD Offices (GAD Tower), (b) Towers 1 & 2; and (c) Towers 3 & 4 in the Amaravati government complex.

The ministers also approved a proposal to grant administrative approval for the work of "utility ducts, reclaimed pipelines for water supply, sewerage system, Power & ICT, and avenue plantation" in the government complex area at a cost of Rs 1,052.67 crore.

Another decision was to grant administrative approval to invite tenders for construction/widening of E3 Road (Phase-III) with bridges, underpasses, a 6-lane elevated corridor and utilities along with an interchange connecting the NH-16.

Nod was also given to a proposal to set up seven new Anna Canteens at an estimated cost of Rs 447 lakh in rural areas, under the aegis of the urban development authorities. Another decision was to confirm the setting up of two Anna Canteens -- one at Kuppam and the other at the AP high court.

The cabinet approved the proposal of the revenue department to post international tennis player Saket Sai Myneni as deputy collector (Group-I Services) under sports quota. A proposal to frame rules and guidelines for registration, renewal and operation of adventure tourism activities has also been approved.

A proposal to approve the decisions taken in the meeting of the state investment promotion board (SIPB) held on June 19 to provide incentives to Green Park Hotels & Resorts Ltd, Meglon Leisures and Entertainment LLP and Pavani Hotels also won the cabinet nod.

The cabinet approved a proposal to upgrade 6497 (6837-340=6497) mini anganwadi centres to main anganwadi centres.

Projects worth Rs 28,546 crore promising 30,270 jobs have been approved by the cabinet. These included one on aerospace and auto component manufacturing in Anantapur district, a defence- related manufacturing project in Sri Sathya Sai district, a milk processing unit in Tirupati district and food processing units in Chittoor and East Godavari districts, an IT campus in Visakhapatnam, etc.

Nod was given to a proposal of the municipal administration and urban development department to provide land worth Rs 50 lakh per acre on a freehold basis to India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER) at a nominal rent of Rs 1 per sq-mt per annum for 60 years with an option to renew the deal after 30 years.

A proposal of the water resources department to grant administrative sanction for the repair and renovation works of 51 minor irrigation tanks in Gudipala, Shantipuram and Kuppam mandals under the Swarna Road Map to Kuppam 2029 in Kuppam constituency of Chittoor district, at a total cost of Rs 1422.15 lakh also got the cabinet nod.