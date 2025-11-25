Andhra Pradesh Brings Home 43 from Myanmar Scam Hubs

Vijayawada: Minister for MSME Kondapalli Srinivas said the Andhra Pradesh government facilitated the safe return of 43 Indians from the state—hailing from Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam—who arrived in Delhi after being rescued from cybercrime networks in Myanmar.

In a statement on Tuesday, the minister said 370 Indians had reached Delhi in three flights from Myanmar. Of them, 43 belonged to AP, and the state government arranged their onward travel by securing emergency railway quota with the support of Northern Railway.

Officials from AP Bhavan received the group at Delhi airport, provided food and accommodation, and ensured transport to their respective home towns and villages.

Srinivas said that, under the NDA regime, 79 persons from Andhra Pradesh trapped in Myanmar’s cybercrime network had been rescued over the past 19 months and helped to return home safely.