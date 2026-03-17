Andhra Pradesh: Bridge Course for Class IX Students Begins

Kurnool: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the state government has launched an experimental bridge course programme for Class IX students, which commenced on Monday. The programme aims to prepare students for the next academic year by introducing Class X lessons in advance. Nearly five lakh students across the state are expected to participate in the 38-day course.

According to guidelines issued by the Directorate of Secondary School Education, the bridge course would be conducted with six periods per day and will continue until April 23. The government has already completed the Class IX annual examinations ahead of schedule, which were held from March 2 to 10, to facilitate the programme.

A special timetable ensuring equal importance to all subjects has been prepared and circulated to District Educational Officers (DEOs), who have directed high school headmasters to implement it in their respective schools.

Classes under the bridge course will continue until April 20, followed by grand tests on April 21 and 22 covering all subjects. The results will be announced on April 23, along with an analysis of student performance. On the same day, teachers will review how well students have understood the lessons. Regular summer holidays will begin on April 24. Officials believe the initiative will help students gain early exposure to the Class X syllabus and improve academic preparedness.