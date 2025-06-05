Andhra Pradesh Braces for Severe Heat Conditions, Temperatures Up at 40°C

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh is facing intense heat, with Narasapur recording the highest temperature at 40 degree Celsius on Wednesday. Extreme heat conditions are likely across districts in the coming days.

During the day, Machilipatnam and Tuni recorded 39.4°C Cuddapah 38.2°C, Nandigama, Tirupathi, and Amaravati 38°C and Visakhapatnam 36.6°C.

The state disaster management authority has issued a heatwave warning, indicating that seven districts may experience severe heat conditions. Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitharamaraju, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru and Krishna districts are projected to experience maximum temperatures of 40-41°C.

IMD released weather warnings for the next five days, forecasting potential thunderstorms with lightning in isolated areas throughout the north coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions.

IMD predicted a gradual increase in maximum temperatures of 2-3°C over coastal AP and Rayalaseema during the initial two days, after which significant changes are not expected.

Relief might be on the horizon from an incoming weather system, notes the Skymet website. It predicted that a monsoon system could form over the Bay of Bengal in the following week, with a precursor cyclonic circulation expected to develop over the west-central Bay of Bengal on June 10, leading to weather activity along the coast starting June 11. This would affect parts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.