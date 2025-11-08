Andhra Pradesh Bar Federation Hosts State-Level Carrom, Chess Meet

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Bar Federation, led by president A.K. Basha, inaugurated two-day state-level Carrom and Chess tournaments at the Vijayawada Court Complex on Saturday.

The event was inaugurated by Justice Manavendranath Roy of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, along with Krishna District Chief Judicial Magistrate Guttala Gopi, Second Additional District Judge A. Satyanand, and other judges.

Participants from 148 Bar Associations across the state are competing, with more than 200 lawyers taking part in the chess and carrom events on the opening day.

Justice Manavendranath Roy recalled laying the foundation of the new court complex during his tenure in Vijayawada and praised the Bezwada Bar Association for its pioneering role and commitment to the legal fraternity.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Guttala Gopi highlighted the importance of unity among lawyers and commended the federation for fostering fellowship within the legal community.

West Godavari Bar Federation president K. Sitaram appreciated the State Bar Federation for organising such events to promote camaraderie and mental wellness among advocates.

Federation president A.K. Basha thanked all participants and judges, stating that the tournament symbolised both healthy competition and professional unity among the legal community.