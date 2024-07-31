Andhra Pradesh: Ban on Visiting Tourist Spots, Temples in Nallamala Till Aug. 31

Kurnool: Starting August 1, visits to the popular shrine in the Nallamala Sanctuary, Sri Ishtakameshwari Goddess, will be halted for a month. Following directions from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), New Delhi, jungle rides in the Nekkanti Range of the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve have also been temporarily suspended. This decision aims to protect tigers and other wild animals during their mating and pregnancy period. An official order has been issued to suspend access to various tourist spots within the Nallamala Sanctuary to ensure minimal disturbance to the wildlife during this critical time.

Police Act 30 enforced in Ongole till Aug. 31

Kurnool: As part of maintaining law and order, public associations, unions, political parties, assemblies, meetings, rallies, and dharnas shall not be held without the permission of higher police authorities under the Police Act 30 in Ongole city. This directive will be in force from August 1 to 31. Ongole DSP Y. Kishore Babu informed that action will be taken against those who violate this order.

SEB Officials Destroy Illicit Liquor in Pathikonda



Kurnool: Kurnool District Pathikonda Special Enforcement Bureau officials raided illegal liquor-making units near Rollapadu Thanda village in Tuggali mandal on Wednesday, destroying 2,100 litres of jaggery wash and 30 litres of illicit liquor. Pathikonda SEB Circle Inspector R. Suvarna Latha, Sub Inspector I. Karthik Sagar, and their team participated in the raids.

