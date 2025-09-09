Andhra Pradesh: Ban on Assembly in Kaikaluru; Section 144 Imposed

Kakinada: The Eluru District police imposed a ban on assembly under Section 144 in Kaikaluru in Eluru district as the tense situation in the mandal persisted on Monday.

During the day, one section of the people tried to take out a procession through the Eluru road in Kaikalur. The police sent them back.

Notably, clashes erupted between two groups during Ganesh Utsavs on August 31. From then on, the tense situation continued and a police picket was set up in Kaikaluru.

According to Kakinada DSP, Sravan Kumar, while the idol immersion procession was going on on August 31, a person by name Sagar fell down amid the play of some games at Danagudem, a hamlet in Kaikaluru Panchayat. This led to clashes between two communities. The police intervened and held talks with rival groups. On the night of Sept 5, when another Ganesh idol immersion procession was progressing, some youths took the same route, but the police sent them back. “Two youths, Ajay and Dinesh, came to the spot and sounded the horn. Clashes erupted between the two groups. The two youths were injured and hospitalised. Amid tension, the police dispersed the mob.

The DSP said that seven persons were arrested by Kaikaluru police, based on a complaint given by an injured person Ajay.

“Nobody should hold processions, rallies and meetings as Section 144 is now in force. If anybody wants to take out processions or rallies, they should get permission from the police. Stringent action would be taken against anyone trying to break the rules,” he said.

Kaikaluru MLA Kamineni Srinivas expressed concern over the clashes in his constituency. He would visit Kaikaluru, he said, and appealed to the people not to encourage violence. Those who are guilty would be punished, he said.

