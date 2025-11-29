Andhra Pradesh Awaiting Central Funds for Power Infra to Operate 750 E-Buses

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh government is awaiting the central government’s sanction of funds to develop power infrastructure that will help the state operate 750 electric buses in 11 cities across AP under the PM e-Bus Sewa, a nation-wide programme.

Charging and other facilities will need to be created at Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada and Guntur, which have each been allotted 100 e-buses. Similar facilities will be required at Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Amaravati, Nellore, Tirupati, Kurnool and Anantapur, each of which will get 50 e-buses.

The centre has completed calling of nation-wide tenders to decide on companies that will operate the e-buses in various states depending on the money they will charge per kilometre. Successful bidders will be allowed to operate the e-buses in the respective states. They will also train drivers for operating the e-buses.

However, APSRTC depots in the 11 cities will have to develop infrastructure like laying exclusive HT lines, arranging electric chargers and allotting platforms exclusively for e-buses.

The Discoms concerned have prepared the estimated cost for laying the exclusive HT lines. They have informed the central government about the estimated cost required. Moreover, electric chargers will also be needed along the routes at specific places. The centre is being kept informed about the various costs involved.

APSRTC authorities say once the centre sanctions the estimated amounts for developing the power infrastructure, Discoms will lay HT lines connecting depots. Tenders will be called for civil works to fix EV chargers at depots and along the routes wherever needed.

The corporation will provide its depots for operation and maintenance of e-buses. It will also appoint conductors to issue tickets in these buses. APSRTC will run the e-buses just as it runs the hired buses. The RTC will provide operation and maintenance facilities for e-buses at its depots, which it does not provide to hired buses.

APSRTC executive director (Operations) A. Appala Raju said, “Once the central government sanctions the estimated cost for developing infrastructure like laying exclusive HT lines and fixing EV chargers, it will be only a matter of time before operation of e-buses starts in Andhra Pradesh.”

Each e-bus coming under the PM e-Bus Sewa scheme has a common design, length of 12 metres and the capacity to seat 35 passengers.