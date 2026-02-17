Andhra Pradesh Assembly Buzzing With Students Watching Its Proceedings

Vijayawada: Nearly 300 students watched proceedings of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, gaining first-hand exposure to the functioning of the state’s democratic institution.

This continuing initiative is aimed at familiarising the future citizens with legislative procedures, who have been enthusiastic in their response. Over the past five days, 1,100 students have visited the assembly, referred to as the temple of democracy. They are observing live proceedings and understanding how public issues are debated and laws are framed.

During a break in the session, assembly speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu, deputy speaker Raghurama Krishnam Raju, and legislators including Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Kamineni Srinivas, Vishnu Kumar Raju, Pattipati Pulla Rao and Bonda Umamaheswara Rao interacted with the students.

Responding to a range of questions from students, Ayyannapatrudu explained the nuances of legislative debates and the law-making process. The leaders encouraged the students to pursue higher goals, excel in their studies, and emerge as responsible contributors to nation-building. Their interaction concluded with group photographs, making their journey a memorable one.

Many students have expressed their delight over witnessing the assembly’s proceedings in person.