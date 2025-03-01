Andhra Pradesh: ASI finds ancient rock art, inscriptions in Lankamalleswara sanctuary

Vijayawada:The Archaeological Survey of India’s epigraphical survey in Sri Lankamalleswara Wildlife Sanctuary in Kadapa district has made major findings of three rock shelters and rock paintings along with 30 inscriptions.

The six-member team entered the reserve forest at Bandigani Chella near Rolla Bodu Base Camp and discovered three rock shelters and of them, one contained paintings of various figures like animals, geometric drawings and human figures.



The prehistoric paintings were done in Red Ochre, Kaolin and animal fat and crushed bones were found used in general as a binding material that made the pigment last for thousands of years.



The rock art painting site was found to be dated back to megalithic (Iron Age) and up to early historic period (from 2,500 BC to 2nd Century C.E) and the paintings were truly fascinating.



The team led by ASI epigraphy director K. Munirathnam Reddy carried out estampage of nearly 30 inspections dating back to 4th Century C.E. to 10th Century C.E., and they were found to be providing valuable insights into the history and culture of the region.



The ASI team with the support from the Siddavatam forest range officer B. Kalavati traversed through the reserve forest touching places like Nityapujakona and Akkadevatala Konda and even climbed up to an elevation of 2,550 feet navigating steep and hazardous terrain to copy the inscriptions from February 27 to March 1.



ASI director Munirathnam Reddy said, “Our survey is a testament to the dedication and commitment of ASI’s team to uncover the rich cultural heritage of India.”