Andhra Pradesh Artist Draws Ilaiyaraaja's Portrait on SIM Card

Visakhapatnam: Miniature artist Rahul Vadada from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh has drawn a portrait of legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja on a mobile SIM card in connection with the latter’s 82nd birthday.

Significantly, Rahul’s astonishing micro-portrait of the maestro earned the artist six Guinness World Records.

Rahul said, “The musical emperor has been honoured with prestigious civilian awards, such as the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. He has composed music for over 7,000 songs and provided background scores for more than 1,100 films in various languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. This musical genius has also performed at over 20,000 concerts. Through my micro-portrait, I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to the legendary maestro.”