Andhra Pradesh: Army Man’s Wall Razed as He Voted for YSRC

Visakhapatnam: District revenue personnel on Saturday demolished the compound wall of a house belonging to a former army man at Dasannapeta near Ramatheertham temple under Nellimarla mandal, alleging that Pathivada Venku Naidu illegally occupied the temple land. The incident sparked protests in the area.

Action was taken following a complaint from TD workers in the grievance cell organized by the party. Villagers who came in support of the former army man alleged that the TD men developed a grudge after Pathivada Venku Naidu voted for YSRC in the recent elections.



Sources said people have occupied and built their homes in lands belonging to Ramatheertham temple. The occupants come from all political parties.



Sources said soon after the complaint was lodged, revenue personnel rushed to Venku Naidu’s house with a 60-member demolition squad. The villagers told them to demolish all the houses spread over two acres.



The demolition squad said they came to demolish the house on an order of the revenue divisional commissioner of Vizianagaram district. However, they demolished only the compound wall and left.



Tahsildar of Nellimarla K Dharma Raju said the compound wall was demolished as per the rules of the government. He said the wall was demolished in the interest of the public. A notice was served on Venku Naidu but he did not respond within the stipulated period. As a result the wall was brought down, the tahsildar added.