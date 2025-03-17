Andhra Pradesh approves free power for handloom weavers

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved a proposal to provide free electricity to handloom weavers. Households will receive up to 200 units of free power, while power looms will be eligible for up to 500 units.

The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat on Monday. The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Teachers Transfer Act and endorsed the Cabinet sub-committee's decisions regarding land allocation in Amaravati.

Furthermore, the Cabinet discussed the issue of Scheduled Caste (SC) categorisation. The Rajivranjan Misra Commission's report on SC categorisation was presented to the state government and subsequently approved by the Cabinet.



