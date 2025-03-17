 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh approves free power for handloom weavers

Andhra Pradesh
DC Web Desk
17 March 2025 5:02 PM IST

The Cabinet discussed the issue of Scheduled Caste (SC) categorisation.

Andhra Pradesh approves free power for handloom weavers
x
Households will receive up to 200 units of free power, while power looms will be eligible for up to 500 units.

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved a proposal to provide free electricity to handloom weavers. Households will receive up to 200 units of free power, while power looms will be eligible for up to 500 units.

The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat on Monday. The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Teachers Transfer Act and endorsed the Cabinet sub-committee's decisions regarding land allocation in Amaravati.
Furthermore, the Cabinet discussed the issue of Scheduled Caste (SC) categorisation. The Rajivranjan Misra Commission's report on SC categorisation was presented to the state government and subsequently approved by the Cabinet.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
handloom weavers 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X