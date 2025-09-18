Andhra Pradesh Appoints New Temple Board Chairpersons and TTD LAC Presidents

Tirupati: The state government has announced the appointment of chairpersons to several temple boards in Andhra Pradesh, along with presidents to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Local Advisory Committees (LACs) in various cities.

According to the government order, Potugunta Ramesh Naidu of the BJP has been appointed chairman of the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam at Srisailam. Kotte Sai Prasad, secretary of the Jana Sena Party for the combined Chittoor district, has been given charge of the Sri Kalahasteeswara Swamy Devasthanam at Srikalahasti in Tirupati district.

V. Surendra Babu (Mani Naidu) has been appointed chairman of the Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Devasthanam, while Borra Radhakrishna (Gandhi) will head the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam at Indrakeeladri. Mudunuri Venkataraju has been named chairman of the Sri Venkateswara Temple at Vadapalli.

The government has also appointed presidents for TTD’s Local Advisory Committees (LACs) in different cities. A.V. Reddy will lead the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple LAC at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, while Nemuri Shankar Goud has been appointed for the Himayatnagar temple committee in the same city.

Veeranjaneyulu has been appointed president of the TTD temple committee in Bengaluru, and Edegundla Sumanth Reddy will head the Delhi LAC. Gautam Singhania has been named LAC president for the Lord Balaji temple in Mumbai, while Venkata Pattabhiram Chode will lead the LAC in Visakhapatnam.

The local advisory committees function as governing bodies for TTD temples at the local level.