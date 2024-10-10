Visakhapatnam: Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan has underscored the importance of proper utilization of the 10,000 mosquito nets distributed free of charge in the district. In a virtual meeting with Tribal Welfare Officers and Mandal Development Officers, the Collector highlighted the significance of these nets in combating mosquito-borne diseases.



The nets, provided by various companies under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, were distributed to marginalized communities, including P.V.T.G. populations. Among the 10,000 mosquito nets, 2390 were distributed in villages, 4287 in tribal villages, 1168 to others, and 1443 to hostels and ashram schools.

The Collector directed hostel wardens to ensure strict adherence to sanitary practices and the mandatory use of mosquito nets by all students. She also emphasized the need for comprehensive awareness campaigns to educate the public about the benefits of using mosquito nets and the importance of maintaining a clean environment to prevent mosquito breeding.

The district administration has appealed to industrialists to contribute an additional 30,000 mosquito nets. With their support, the Collector aims to expedite the distribution of more nets to students and residents in remote areas.