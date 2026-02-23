Andhra Pradesh Allocates ₹595 Crore for Reviving 611 Lift Irrigation Schemes

Vijayawada: In a significant announcement during the AP Legislative Assembly Session on Monday, water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu revealed that the government has earmarked ₹595 crore for the revival of 611 lift irrigation schemes that have been non-functional across the state.

Responding to queries raised by Assembly members during the Question-Answer session, he emphasised the pressing need for revitalising these crucial water supply mechanisms.

Only 158 of the 1,008 lift irrigation schemes in the state are operational at present, the minister said, indicating a dire situation where majority of them are either dysfunctional or barely operational. This concerning statistic highlights the urgent need for action, especially given that these schemes are vital for agricultural sustainability.

In addition to the lift irrigation revival, Ramanaidu noted that proposals for Operations and Maintenance (O&M) activities amounting to ₹765 crore are currently being prepared.

Drawing comparisons with the previous YSRC government's record, he pointed out that the previous government has allocated a mere ₹200 crore for O&M over five years. “In contrast, we are committing ₹708 crore in just one year, indicating a significant shift in priorities,” he asserted.

Ramanaidu lamented that since 2019, the Payidemetta lift irrigation project had suffered due to lack of maintenance, resulting in only 50 per cent of the allocated land receiving water for irrigation.

Additionally, concerning the Yanamadurru Drain, it was reported that 46 of the 54 intended inlets are in dilapidated condition. The minister criticised the previous administration for its neglect in maintaining projects, canals and drains, which has led to systemic failures across the state’s irrigation infrastructure.

He expressed his discontent over the lack of financial investments in repairs over the last five years, resulting in the stagnation of many lift irrigation schemes.

Highlighting the government's commitment to optimising all available water resources and ensuring that every acre receives adequate irrigation, Ramanaidu conveyed a message of hope and determination towards bolstering the state’s agricultural framework.