Andhra Pradesh Aims to Emerge as a Green Hydrogen Hub by 2030

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government is taking decisive steps to transform the state into a green hydrogen hub, Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand said on Thursday. Chairing the first meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Green Hydrogen Valley Advisory Board at the Secretariat, he stated that a comprehensive roadmap is being prepared to position the state as a leader in green hydrogen production by 2030.

The meeting reviewed ongoing initiatives, proposed projects, and emerging opportunities in the renewable energy and green hydrogen sectors. On this occasion, the state announced the AP Green Hydrogen Valley Declaration and constituted a special advisory committee to monitor its implementation.

The state’s roadmap aims to establish 2 gigawatts of electrolyser manufacturing capacity by 2027 and achieve 1.5 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) of green hydrogen production by 2029.

NITI Aayog member and Advisory Board chairman Dr V. K. Saraswat said Andhra Pradesh ranked first in the country in biomass availability, offering vast potential for hydrogen production. “Utilising biomass for hydrogen will not only promote clean energy but also increase farmers’ income and create employment,” he said. The hydrogen fuel, he added, could be used in steel plants, fertiliser industries, and ports, and that the Centre is prepared to extend incentives under the National Hydrogen Mission for industries adopting the technology.

Chief Secretary Vijayanand said Andhra Pradesh holds immense potential for solar, wind, and pumped storage energy projects. With a 974 km-long coastline, the state is well-suited for hydrogen production, he noted. A 1 GW pumped storage plant has already been commissioned in Kurnool, while NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) is developing a hydrogen hub at Pudimadaka near Visakhapatnam. The project aims to produce 1,500 tonnes of green hydrogen per day, supported by 20 GW of renewable capacity and an investment of ₹1.85 lakh crore.

AP GreenCo AGM Dr Ram Kumar said the NPCL fertiliser plant in Kakinada had been converted into a one-million-tonne ammonia facility, with plans underway to make Kakinada another hydrogen hub. He also revealed that several MoUs will be signed at the upcoming CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on November 14–15 to advance green hydrogen collaboration.