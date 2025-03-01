AP: 611 students absent on first day of Inter exams

Kurnool: Intermediate exams began on Saturday with at least 611 students found absent on the first day across 69 examination centers in the district. The intermediate board regional inspection officer Guravaiah Chetty stated that attendance was low for Paper-1 of the second language exam.

Out of 23,755 registered students, only 23,144 appeared for the test. He confirmed that no malpractices were reported. A total of 32 examination centers were set up in the district headquarters.